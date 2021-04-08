A Bashar Assad regime attack targeting a village in northwestern Syria's Idlib region on Thursday killed at least four civilians, including two children.

According to the White Helmets (Syria Civil Defence), the attack was carried out with a heat-seeking missile targeting a moving car.

Two seriously injured children were also taken to the hospital.

The Idlib de-escalation zone was forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire agreements, which have been frequently violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

A fragile truce was brokered between Moscow and Ankara in March 2020, in response to months of fighting by the Russia-backed regime. Almost a million people have fled the Assad regime’s offensive, yet the regime still frequently carries out attacks on civilians, hindering most from returning to their homes and forcing them to stay in makeshift camps.