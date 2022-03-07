At least two Syrians were killed early Monday after Israel fired several missiles toward Syrian military positions near the capital Damascus, killing two civilians and causing material damage, Syria's Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon fired the missiles toward Syria. It added that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles.

It gave no further details or information on how the civilians were killed.

"At about 5 a.m. (3 a.m. GMT) on Monday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial act of aggression from the direction of southern Beirut, targeting with missiles some sites in the Damascus vicinity," state news agency SANA quoted a military source as saying.

The source, who preferred not to be named, claimed, "The air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed most of them.”

He confirmed that two civilians were killed in the attack, which also caused material damage.

Israel did not comment on the attack and rarely acknowledges such operations. But it has launched hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria during its past decade of civil war.

Israel has acknowledged that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, that fight on the side of Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad’s forces.

The strike came two weeks after three Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli attack near Damascus.

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Syria to target forces of the Assad regime and groups affiliated with Iran.

Separately, 15 soldiers died Sunday in a Daesh terrorist attack on a pro-regime army bus in the central Syrian desert, a war monitor said, as state media reported a "terrorist attack."

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) had reported 13 dead "including officers" and 18 wounded in a "terrorist attack" on a military bus Sunday.