Four children were killed Monday when a mine and explosives left inside an abandoned apartment went off in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, the White Helmets Syrian civil defense group reported.

The White Helmets said the brothers were killed instantly by the blasts in the town of Binnish, and their bodies were taken to a nearby morgue. It gave no further details.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported that four siblings were killed, adding that the building where the explosives went off had been used for years by families displaced by Syria’s 11-year civil war.

The Observatory, which documents Syria’s conflict, said 176 people, including 10 women and 91 children, have been killed by unexploded ordnance throughout Syria this year.

The conflict that began in March 2011 has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced half of Syria's prewar population of 23 million. It is not uncommon for booby-traps and mines to explode, killing and maiming people in different parts of Syria.

Over the past few years, Bashar Assad’s forces have gained control of much of the country with the help of his main backers Russia and Iran.

Binnish is located in the last remaining opposition stronghold in northwest Syria.