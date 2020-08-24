The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which began its first session in nine months in Geneva on Monday as part of efforts to find a political solution to end Syria's war, was swiftly put "on hold" after three members tested positive for COVID-19, the United Nations said.

Hours earlier, U.S. Syria envoy James Jeffrey told reporters that the Bashar Assad regime had agreed "under some Russian pressure" to take part in the weeklong talks.

The session, organized by U.N. Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, is aimed at making make progress in drafting a new Syrian charter to pave the way for U.N.-sponsored elections, in line with a stalled 2015 U.N. Security Council resolution.

Pedersen's office did not identify which three of the 45 members of the so-called small body of the Constitutional Committee were infected. One-third is nominated by the Syrian regime, one-third by the opposition, and one-third by civil society.

"Committee members were tested before they traveled to Geneva, and they were tested again on arrival, and the wearing of masks and strict social distancing measures were in place when they met at the Palais des Nations," the statement said.

"Following a constructive first meeting, the Third Session of the Constitutional Committee is currently on hold. The Office of the Special Envoy will make a further announcement in due course," it said, adding that Swiss authorities had been informed and contact-tracing was under way.

Jeffrey said that the latest U.S. sanctions, under the Caesar Act passed by Congress, were having a "serious political and psychological impact" on Assad and his inner circle.

"So we are going after them in any way we can and after their international holdings, any way that they or their banks touch dollars, they are in trouble," he said.

But Jeffrey also said, referring to a province in opposition-held northwestern Syria, "I have seen no indication that the Assad regime has given up its dream of a military victory beginning with Idlib."