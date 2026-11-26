Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has appointed senior YPG-linked political figure Ilham Ahmad to parliament, the legislature announced Thursday, marking another step in the integration of Kurdish-led institutions into the Syrian state.

The appointment comes months after Damascus reached an integration agreement with the YPG/PKK-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) following a military offensive by government forces that forced the group to relinquish territory it had captured during the fight against Daesh.

In August, SDF leader Mazloum Abdi announced the dissolution of the armed group and was subsequently appointed as an adviser to al-Sharaa.

Al-Sharaa came to power after leading a coalition that overthrew longtime regime leader Bashar Assad in December 2024.

Parliament published a presidential decree appointing Ahmad to fill a seat left vacant by a lawmaker's resignation, bringing the number of sitting legislators from 205 to 206.

The legislature announced in September that it had accepted the resignation of one of its members.

The January integration agreement marked a significant political victory for Damascus, effectively ending the push for autonomous rule in northern and northeastern Syria, which Ahmad had long championed.

Born in Afrin in 1972, Ahmad began her political activism while studying Arabic literature at Aleppo University, initially focusing on women's rights and political participation.

She later helped establish the YPG-linked administration in northern and northeastern Syria during the country's civil war, holding several senior positions, including co-chair of its foreign relations department.

A longtime advocate of decentralized governance, a model opposed by Damascus, Ahmad emerged alongside Abdi as a key negotiator in talks that led to the integration agreement and its subsequent implementation.

In May, Ahmad returned to her hometown of Afrin for the first time in nine years after the agreement paved the way for the return of displaced Kurds.

Syria's Kurdish population is estimated at around 2 million, accounting for roughly 10% of the country's population.

During the government's military offensive, al-Sharaa issued a decree guaranteeing the national rights of Syrian Kurds and recognizing Kurdish as a national language.