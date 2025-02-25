Syria's national dialogue conference, held Tuesday in Damascus, declared that all armed groups operating outside the country's military are considered "outlawed," as it vowed to ensure a state monopoly on weapons.

The statement said that attendees called for "a monopoly on weapons by the state, building a professional national army and regarding any armed formations outside the official institutions as outlawed groups" – an implicit reference to the terrorist PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG-led forces and other factions that have refused to lay down their arms since the overthrow of dictator Bashar Assad.

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa pledged Tuesday to ensure a state monopoly on weapons, saying his country was at a "new historic phase."

Hundreds of people are attending the conference at the presidential palace in Damascus.

The event, whose outcome is expected to be advisory rather than binding, follows calls from the international community for the new authorities to involve all components of Syrian society.

Civil society, religious communities, opposition figures and artists are represented at the national dialogue – an initiative unheard of under Assad.

Addressing the conference, al-Sharaa said: "Syria has invited all of you today... to consult with each other on the future of your country."

He said that "current events are the sign of a new, historic phase."

"Syria is indivisible; it is a complete whole, and its strength lies in its unity," the interim president declared, adding that "the unity of arms and their monopoly by the state is not a luxury but a duty and an obligation."

Al-Sharaa also said authorities would "work on forming a transitional justice body to restore people's rights, ensure justice and, God willing, bring criminals to justice."

State news agency SANA said around 6,000 people attended online, many of them from abroad, with workshops addressing issues including freedoms and the constitution.

Houda Atassi from the conference's preparatory committee said on X that the event would "go down in history as a new experience for the Syrian people."

She expressed hope that it would be "a real beginning for a path of restoring Syria's stability and unity."

'Rule of law'

Caretaker authorities have been charged with managing affairs until March 1, when a new government is set to be formed.

In his speech, al-Sharaa emphasized the importance of the rule of law and highlighted the interim authorities' work "pursuing those who committed crimes against Syrians."

"We must build our state on the rule of law, and the law must be respected by those who establish it," he said.

Syria's foreign policy would be based on "balance and openness," he added.

"We are keen to develop strong relations with countries that have respected our sovereignty while keeping the door open for dialogue with any party willing to rebuild its relations with us based on mutual respect."

Al-Sharaa's anti-regime movement has sought to moderate its rhetoric and vowed to protect Syria's religious and ethnic minorities.

The offensive led by him that toppled Assad on Dec. 8 ended five decades of his family's iron-fisted rule.

Al-Sharaa said earlier this month that it could take four to five years to organize elections in Syria and two to three years to rewrite the constitution.

Syria is also without a parliament after the Assad-era legislature was dissolved following his ouster.