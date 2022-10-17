The United Nations envoy to Syria repeated his call for a nationwide cease-fire in Syria amid clashes in the opposition stronghold.

"We will continue to work to try to see if there is a possibly for a nationwide cease-fire," Pedersen told a press conference after his meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Damascus.

He also called for progress on the political front to resolve the Syrian crisis.

The U.N. envoy said Syria’s economic situation is "extremely difficult as close to 15 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance." He added that the UN will keep working to secure humanitarian aid to Syrians in regime-held and opposition-held areas.

Meanwhile, rival Syrian opposition groups in northwestern Syria resumed heavy clashes a day after a fragile truce ended five days of bloody fighting in the last remaining opposition enclave.

The terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), listed as terrorists by the United States, Türkiye and others, forced factions from the Türkiye-backed opposition National Army to accept a peace deal on Saturday that expanded its grip.

Both sides traded accusations that they had reneged on provisions of the Türkiye-brokered deal, which pulls fighters from Afrin and other cities back to their respective frontlines and paves the way for a unified civilian administration.

Intense fighting raged near rugged terrain around Kafr Jana village in northern Aleppo where both sides sent reinforcements. Residents fear the terrorist group seeks to capture the strategic border city of Azaz, the administrative center of the mainstream Turkish-backed moderate opposition government.

A commander in a mainstream faction that is staying on the sidelines who requested anonymity said the terrorist group was approaching the main Bab al Salamah border crossing with Türkiye, northwest of Azaz.

Western intelligence sources and opposition say HTS has long sought a wider economic and security role in areas in northern Syria beyond its stronghold in the heavily populated city of Idlib.

They say the goal of HTS leader Mohammad al Golani was to expand to other areas the civilian administration that now efficiently runs Idlib region's public services in an attempt to shed the militant image of the group, a former offshoot of the Syrian branch of al-Qaida.

"We are working for a project that serves everyone and the goals of the revolution that unites the liberated areas in one army and a joint administration that everyone participates in, civilians and areas," a senior HTS source told Reuters.