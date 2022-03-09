United Nations war crimes authorities called on the United States to launch a thorough investigation into civilian casualties caused by its airstrikes in Syria and hold perpetrators responsible for the violations to account.

The independent experts also called for easing Western sanctions on Syria to mitigate its impact on civilians, grappling with shortages and "skyrocketing" inflation.

The U.S. military carried out an airstrike in Syria in 2019 that resulted in the deaths of 64 civilians, nearly all of whom were women and children, in a possible war crime incident during the battle against the Daesh terrorist group. The airstrike was then concealed and covered up by the U.S. military, a report by The New York Times said in November 2021.

The U.S. air campaign in the Middle East grew rapidly in the final years of former President Barack Obama's administration, as public support waned for the seemingly endless ground wars.

Obama said the new approach, often using unmanned aircraft controlled from far away, represented "the most precise air campaign in history," able to keep civilian deaths to a minimum.

The new technology made it possible to destroy a part of a house filled with enemy fighters while leaving the rest of the structure standing, the Pentagon said. But over a five-year period, the U.S. forces executed more than 50,000 airstrikes in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, the report said, with much less than the advertised precision.