U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus, U.S. media reports said Friday, ahead of a news conference to be held by the president at the White House.
Trump said in a tweet that the press conference was scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
"Topic: CoronaVirus!" tweeted the president, who has been criticized for persistently downplaying the pandemic.
The announcement came as Congress and the White House said they were nearing agreement on measures to ease the financial pain caused by the pandemic's disruption to the economy.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız. 6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation. Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.