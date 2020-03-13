U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to declare a national emergency over the coronavirus, U.S. media reports said Friday, ahead of a news conference to be held by the president at the White House.

Trump said in a tweet that the press conference was scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

"Topic: CoronaVirus!" tweeted the president, who has been criticized for persistently downplaying the pandemic.

The announcement came as Congress and the White House said they were nearing agreement on measures to ease the financial pain caused by the pandemic's disruption to the economy.