Suicide car bombing kills 47 people in Mali

A suicide car bombing killed an estimated 47 people at a military camp in the northern Malian city of Gao on Wednesday, government spokesman Mountaga Tall said.



The statement said the death toll included five suicide bombers. Dozens of people were injured.A vehicle loaded with explosives blew up just as troops had gathered together, said Abdedoula El Kader Toure from the vigilante group Association des Jeunes Patriotes de Gao.



The vehicle was painted with army colours to allow it to pass unnoticed by security guards, according to army sources."The hospital is full. Dismembered corpses can be seen everywhere," local resident Arboncana Maiga said.



The Malian presidency said on Twitter that Defence Minister Abdoulaye Maiga was travelling to Gao and that the government had decreed three days of mourning.



The military camp houses government soldiers and members of armed groups, who stage joint patrols in the framework of a 2015 peace agreement.



A French military intervention in January 2013 turned back a terrorist and separatist insurgency in Mali's north, but various terrorist groups still stage attacks.