Saturday, February 04, 2017
Ankara
CHP stops short of dismissing lawmaker with astronomical bills The main opposition the Republican People's Party (CHP), currently under fire over an astronomical communications bill of one of its lawmakers, sought to quell outrage by...
More
Balkans
Kosovo and Serbia blame each other for failed talks Serbia blamed Kosovo on Friday for the collapse of European Union-mediated talks as tensions escalated in the Balkans amid reports of troop movements and war rhetoric.
Serbian...
More
Feature
Forget Hollywood standards, every woman is beautiful Due to the standardized understanding of beauty, women are made to believe in body ideals, which greatly differs across cultures. While society pushes unrealistic beauty ideals on women, questions like ‘Am I looking good' or ‘Am I too fat' often begin in adolescence
More
Europe
Tusk seeks second term as EU chief European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday told a meeting of European Union leaders that he was ready to continue as their chairman after his current term expires at...
More
Science
Pooh the cat gets a pair of leg implants, becomes Bulgaria’s first bionic cat A cat named Pooh who lost his back legs in a road accident is back on a set of bionic feet after groundbreaking surgery in Bulgaria, becoming the country's first "bionic cat" with a pair of prosthetic hind legs.
More
Life
‘Salt Bae’ chef Nusret Gökçe meets Leonardo DiCaprio Nusret Gökçe aka 'Salt Bae', the Turkish butcher who became an internet phenomenon after his Instagram videos showing him slicing meat and seasoning it with salt went viral,...
More
Americas
Trump keeps Schwarzenegger feud alive in new tweet In an early morning Twitter post Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump kept alive a theme he brought up a day earlier during his first appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast...
More
Syrian Crisis
At least 12 opposition fighters killed in airstrikes in Syria's Idlib: monitor Air strikes killed at least 12 opposition fighters in Idlib province in northwestern Syria on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Unidentified warplanes...
More
Basketball
Galatasaray, Anadolu Efes seek victories in Euroleague Turkey's Galatasaray Odeabank will host Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos Superfoods in Turkish Airlines Euroleague's Round 21 on Friday evening.
Galatasaray will look to...
More
Investigations
Court rules for the release of former HDP deputy Ahmet Türk Former Mardin mayor and Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) deputy Ahmet Türk was released under judicial control upon a court's decision on Friday.
Türk was detained on Nov....
More
Tech
Artificial intelligence beats humans for the first time in poker Artificial intelligence has made history by beating humans in poker for the first time, the last remaining game in which humans had managed to maintain the upper hand.
Libratus,...
More
Americas
State department says 60,000 visas revoked but reports suggest otherwise
The State Department said that fewer than 60,000 foreigners from the seven countries had their visas provisionally canceled after Trump's executive order.
That figure,...
More
Editorial
Germany: A safe haven for criminals and terrorists
In her first trip to Turkey since the July 15 coup attempt, German Chancellor Angela Merkel received a lukewarm welcome from Turkish leaders. Unless Germany stops harboring...
More
Energy
Akkuyu Nuclear to be operational by 2023
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak paid a visit the construction field of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which will be the first nuclear energy plant in...
More
Economy
Centers of Attraction in 23 provinces appeal to Iranian, German, French investors
The incentive program titled Centers of Attraction for which $5.22 billion worth of foreign investment is planned and which offers hassle-free investment zones in 23 eastern provinces has already attracted both Turkish and foreign investors for industrial projects. Iranian companies have come to the fore among foreign investors, followed by Germans and French
More
Finance
Istanbul International Finance Center to become new home for Gulf funds
Set to become one of the world's top 10 financial centers, Istanbul International Finance Center (IIFC), for which studies on the legal infrastructure have already begun,...
More
Europe
Police open fire after armed man tries to enter Louvre
French soldiers have opened fire after a man armed with a knife and a suitcase tried to enter the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday.
A man tried to attack a French soldier...
More
Diplomacy
Erdoğan expected to visit Russia in early March
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the first half of March, the Interfax news agency quoted Turkey's...
More
HomePage
Top 7 hotels in Cappadocia for Valentine’s Day
Don't know where to stay in Cappadocia? Check out our list of top seven hotels in the region to give you an idea.
More
Europe
Germany's Schulz overtakes Merkel in latest poll
The former president of the European Parliament Martin Schulz has overtaken Chancellor Angela Merkel in a recent poll, as reported by Deutsche Welle. German Federal Elections...
More
Events
Turkish artists help New Yorkers adapt to a new world
As a new administration has started transforming the U.S. political agenda, New Yorkers are turning to art for self-reflection. Hakan Topal's ‘Untitled (Ocean)' and Halil Altındere's ‘Space Refugee,' both on display in the city, offer New Yorkers a chance to get a grip on the world
More
Business
US retailer Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump's fashion line
Nordstrom will stop selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories, creating some questions about the future of the brand elsewhere.
The Seattle-based department store chain...
More