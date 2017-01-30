Monday, January 30, 2017
Americas
Trump and Putin have first phone conversation U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday for the first time since the former was elected last November.
The two leaders...
Diplomacy
Opposition CHP slams Trump’s travel ban, says it is against basic human rights Opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries,...
Arts
Istanbul museums awaiting children in semester break Run by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's Culture Inc., certain museums that offer a perspective on the city's long history, such as Miniatürk, the Basilica Cistern and the Panorama 1453 History Museum are awaiting children in the semester break that will run until Feb. 5
Elections
Erdoğan to travel across 40 provinces to convince public constitutional changes necessary As Parliament prepares for the expected referendum in early April regarding the constitutional amendment package to change the parliamentary system to a presidential one,...
Americas
US federal judge halts Trump’s immigration ban A federal judge issued an emergency order Saturday night temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban, saying...
Elections
MHP to stress constitutional changes necessary for Turkey as a whole The opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which supported the constitutional amendment package proposed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) during...
Diplomacy
Greece fails to facilitate extradition treaty with Turkey, harbors 50 terrorists As a top court in Greece denied Turkey's request for extradition of eight fugitive soldiers involved with the July 15 coup attempt of Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), Turkish...
War On Terror
18 Daesh terrorists killed in ops carried out in Syria A total of 18 Daesh terrorists have been killed, 130 targets have been shelled by the Turkish military on the 159th day of Operation Euphrates Shield, the military said on...
War On Terror
One Turkish soldier killed by Daesh in northern Syria One Turkish soldier was killed Sunday in clashes against the Daesh terrorist group in Al Ghuz region of northern Syria, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said on Sunday.
The...
Cinema
'La La Land' takes top honors at PGA ahead of Oscars "La La Land" has won top honors at the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards.
The guild recognized the candy-colored musical with its Darryl F. Zanuck Award for theatrical...
Europe
Czech suspected of spreading HIV faces decade in jail A Czech man is facing up to 12 years in jail on charges of knowingly infecting nearly two dozen people with HIV, prosecutors said Wednesday, after flying him home from Thailand...
Tourism
Tourism sector expecting 5 million Russian tourists in 2017 as ties strengthen, prices drop
Turkish tourism sector leaders are expecting the number of Russian tourists visiting Turkey to peak due to competitive prices and the normalization of relations between the two countries. The agreement to use local currencies in foreign trade will also be applied in tourism
Diplomacy
Turkey urges Germany to reject asylum of Gülenist coup plotters
Germany should not accept the asylum requests of 40 former Turkish soldiers allegedly linked to the botched Gülenist coup attempt of July 15, Defense Minister Fikri Işık said...
Automotive
Volkswagen recalls nearly 600,000 Audis in US
German carmaker Volkswagen will recall nearly 600,000 vehicles in the United States, most of them its premium Audi brand, over defects that could lead to fires or airbag malfunctions.
However...
Europe
Human tragedy continues as migrant deaths on rise
Winter has not brought an end to the migrant deaths in the Mediterranean as 246 people were reported dead in January compared with 210 in the first 25 days of 2016, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM)
Politics
CHP deputy who made Parliament pay TL 1.2M phone bill creates uproar
Opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Deputy Elif Doğan Türkmen's TL 1.2 million ($310,005) telephone bill, which was paid by Parliament, created an uproar. Türkmen,...
Diplomacy
Ankara eyes new concept of cooperation with UK in Syria, Iraq
British Prime Minister May's visit to Ankara on Saturday seems to have been fruitful for Turkey and the UK as both countries asserted they will look to base their relations on a new and better concept in the future
Travel
Int'l ice climbers take over 'slow town' of Erzurum in eastern Turkey
In the eastern Erzurum province, Uzundere, also a member of the Cittaslow network, has recently become an address for ice climbing in winter. Around 300 mountaineers from around the world are climbing over the town's frozen waterfalls for a true adventurous challenge
MidEast
Clashes in western Yemen leave over 100 dead
Fierce battles between Yemeni government forces and Shiite rebels on the country's west coast have killed more than 100 fighters in the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.
The...
Americas
Trudeau: Canada welcomes all refugees
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for refugees rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump: Canada will welcome you.
He says he also intends to talk to Trump...
War On Terror
Putschist commanders who ordered deadly attack face life
Commanders at the Akıncı Air Base near Ankara on the night of July 15 who ordered deadly attacks on the Police Special Forces Headquarters and the Police Aerial Services Bureau,...
Tourism
Ottoman fountains to be restored in Safranbolu
Historical fountains in the well-preserved historic town of Safranbolu in northwestern Turkey, dating back to Ottoman times, will undergo a restoration so that water flows...
