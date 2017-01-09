Monday, January 09, 2017
Diplomacy
Sabah columnists, German media reps meet at brunch event The Sabah Columnists Club has gathered at a brunch event along with media representatives in Berlin.
Serdar Karagöz, the editor-in-chief of Daily Sabah, Ozan Ceyhun, a...
Turkey
Man throws washing machine from 2nd floor on top of parked car An alleged brawl over parking space ended in a surprisingly dramatic fashion in Gaziemir district of western Izmir province after a man resorted to throwing paint, and later...
Finance
Turkish lira sees new record lows against US dollar, euro The global surge in the dollar and ongoing local and global uncertainties led the dollar/Turkish lira parity to see a new record hitting above 3.73 yesterday. The euro also...
Politics
'Referendum on constitution may be held in April' Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Monday that the referendum for a new constitution in Turkey may be held in the first week of April, as the parliament is preparing...
War On Terror
48 Daesh terrorists killed by airstrikes in n. Syria 48 Daesh terrorists have been killed, 246 terrorist targets have been hit by the Turkish military in Syria's al-Bab, the military said on Monday.
According to a statement...
Europe
French police arrest 16 over Kardashian robbery French police arrested 16 people in the Paris region early Monday over the robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last year, police sources said.
Kardashian...
Cinema
'La La Land' sweeps the Golden Globes Whimsical modern-day musical "La La Land" pirouetted its way into major Oscars contention Sunday as it swept the board at the Golden Globes, the glitziest party of the showbiz...
Automotive
FBI arrests VW executive over cheating scandal FBI agents have arrested a Volkswagen executive on conspiracy charges in relation to the 'dieselgate' emissions-cheating scandal, The New York Times reported Monday.
Agents...
Istanbul
Istanbul experiences heaviest snowfall since 2009 Istanbul experienced the heaviest snowfall since 2009 during the weekend with snow depth reaching 120 centimeters in some areas, Istanbul Mayor Kadir Topbaş said on Sunday.
Around...
Legislation
New system will truly strengthen separation of powers, says Constitution Committee head Prof. Mustafa Şentop, the head of the Constitutional Committee in Parliament said the recent constitutional amendment is one of the most important of its kind in the political history of Turkey and will consolidate separation of power
Europe
UK foreign minister heads to US to meet Trump team British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson flew to the United States on Sunday for talks with Donald Trump's advisers as London looks to map out the future of its key alliance...
Americas
Kushner to be named senior advisor to Trump: reports
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will appoint his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to the position of senior adviser to the president, two media outlets reported on Monday.
The...
Economy
Turkey's industrial production up 2.7 pct in November
The Turkish industrial production index rose 2.7 percent in November when compared to the same month in 2015, led by rises in all sub-indices, the Turkish Statistical Institute...
Americas
Trump calls Meryl Streep 'overrated' as attack divides Americans
Donald Trump called Meryl Streep an "overrated actress" on Monday after the three-time Oscar winner launched a blistering attack on the U.S. president-elect that again exposed...
Automotive
Mercedes-Benz overtakes BMW to become world's top luxury carmaker
Mercedes-Benz sales overtook BMW last year for the first time in more than a decade, a feat achieved, ironically, only after parent company Daimler stopped chasing market...
Syrian Crisis
Assad ready to negotiate 'everything' in Astana talks
The Syrian regime is ready to negotiate everything at the proposed Astana peace talks and there are no limits for negotiations, Bashar al-Assad said on Monday, while noting...
Europe
Rail, subway strikes grind London to a halt
Millions of Londoners struggled to work on Monday at the start of a week of travel chaos which sees rail networks brought to a standstill by a series of strikes.
Commuters...
MidEast
10 killed in militant attack on checkpoint in Egypt
A suicide bomber driving a garbage truck packed with explosives rammed his vehicle into an Egyptian security checkpoint outside a police building in northern Sinai on Monday,...
Cinema
Streep slams Trump while accepting Golden Globe award
Meryl Streep quickly turned the spotlight away from herself and onto President-elect Donald Trump while accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.
Without...
Finance
Gov’t rejects Moody's prediction of tough year for Turkish banks on bad loans
In return for international credit rating agency Moody's Monday forecast that the Turkish banking sector's profits will be hit significantly by rising non-performing loans...
Diplomacy
Turkish, German journos discuss European-Turkish ties
The Sabah Journalists Club, composed of journalists from the titular publication and its sister newspaper Daily Sabah, met their German counterparts in Berlin on Monday and traded views on European-Turkish ties ahead of a panel about the said relations after a foiled coup attempt in Turkey on July 15.
Diplomacy
'We believe Trump will not repeat mistakes of Obama administration'
As the Ninth Ambassadors Conference of the Turkish Foreign Ministry enters its second day, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has listed two primary expectations from the upcoming...
