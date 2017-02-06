Monday, February 06, 2017
Asia Pacific
China lashes out after US backs Japan in islands dispute
The U.S. is putting regional stability in East Asia at risk, a Chinese spokesman said, following remarks by President Donald Trump's defense secretary that a U.S. commitment...
Tourism
Israelis flock to Turkey as relations normalize
The number of Israeli tourists visiting Turkey, which decreased after relations between the two countries went through a strained period following Israel's 2010 Mavi Marmara...
Islamophobia
Over 2,000 protest Austria's planned headscarf ban
Planned government restrictions for full-face veils and headscarves drew some 2,000 protesters to the streets in central Vienna on Saturday, according to police.
The Muslim...
Business
Treasury’s shares of several companies transferred to SWF
The treasury's shares in several state-owned and semiprivate companies have been transferred to Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), the prime ministry announced on Sunday.
According...
MidEast
NATO starts training Iraqi soldiers to detonate bombs
NATO has begun training Iraqi soldiers on how to neutralize bombs planted by the Daesh terrorist group, the alliance said Sunday, expanding a program already in place in neighbouring...
Syrian Crisis
Jordan hits Daesh targets in southern Syria
Jordan says it has carried out airstrikes against Daesh targets in southern Syria, hitting an arms depot, a warehouse for making car bombs and barracks used by the terrorist...
War On Terror
Daesh's so-called al-Bab governor killed in Turkish operation
While fierce clashes between Daesh and the Turkish-backed FSA continue in the outskirts of al-Bab, the terrorist organization took a major blow on Sunday when the so-called al-Bab governor was killed in an anti-terror operation
Science
Texas votes to keep science lessons challenging evolution theory
The Texas Board of Education has moved closer to tweaking — but still preserving — high school science curriculum requirements that teachers and academics say...
Americas
Trump beheading Statue of Liberty cover sparks furor
German news magazine Der Spiegel sparked controversy Saturday with a cover depicting US President Donald Trump holding the severed head of the Statue of Liberty in one hand...
Europe
Romania repeals controversial decree after mass demos
Buckling under the pressure of nationwide protests, Romania's government Saturday promised to withdraw a controversial decree with which it would have relaxed anti-corruption...
Balkans
Kosovo gov't, Serb minority reach deal over wall
The Kosovo government says it's reached a deal with the country's ethnic Serb minority to resolve the issue of a concrete wall erected in the northern city of Mitrovica that...
