Sunday, January 22, 2017
46 Daesh terrorists killed in northern Syria
The Turkish military said in a statement on early Saturday that 46 Daesh terrorists were "neutralized" and 16 others were injured in northern Syria in the past 24 hours as...
Rocket attacks target police, AK Party HQs in Istanbul
Rocket attacks hit the Istanbul police headquarters and the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's local headquarters in Istanbul on Friday.

Unidentified assailants...
Unidentified assailants... More
Explosion kills at least 21 in Pakistan vegetable market
An explosion in a busy vegetable market killed at least 21 people on Saturday in Pakistan's remote northwestern tribal region, an official said.

About 40 others were wounded...
About 40 others were wounded... More
Turkey sees Trump as a force to correct US’s misguided policy in fight against Daesh
As Donald Trump is sworn in as the new U.S. president, Turkey hopes it will usher a new era of cooperation against Daesh, unlike in the past when Obama openly supported the PKK's Syrian wing YPG
Trump administration to start with quitting TPP
The new U.S. administration of President Donald Trump said on Friday its trade strategy to protect American jobs would start with withdrawal from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific...
Azerbaijan commemorates victims of ‘Black January’
Azerbaijan honored on Friday the victims of the massacre perpetrated by Soviet forces on the night of Jan. 19-20, 1990, in Azerbaijan's capital city of Baku in a violent crackdown...
US asks S. Korea to arrest former UN chief's brother
The U.S. government has asked South Korea to arrest a brother of former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon on charges that he engaged in a bribery scheme to carry out the...
Turkish jets destroy 8 PKK targets in Qandil
Turkish warplanes destroyed eight PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, killing 13 terrorists, the military said Friday.

The Turkish military launched the airstrikes...
The Turkish military launched the airstrikes... More
Gambia's Jammeh to step down, leave country: official
Gambia's longtime leader Yahya Jammeh, who lost a December election but refused to recognise the result, has agreed to step down and go into exile, a close advisor to new...
Independent Film Fest focuses on women artists, directors and actresses
The 16th !f Istanbul Independent Festival, which is set to run from Feb. 16 to Feb. 26, will be presenting a screening program consisting of films that focus on leading women directors and actors, artistic icons, doyens of music and cinema, as well as a special program hoping to provide healing for souls
Short-distance taxi fare officially enters into force in Istanbul
The new application of short-distance taxi fares, announced as TL 8.75 ($2.48) in the last days of December, officially starts in Istanbul with the decision of the Transportation...
Apple files $1B lawsuit against Qualcomm
Apple is suing mobile chip maker Qualcomm for $1 billion in a patent fight pitting the iPhone maker against one of its major suppliers.

The 100-page complaint filed Friday...
The 100-page complaint filed Friday...
More
2,700-year-old goddess statue discovered underwater in Turkey
Archaeologists have uncovered a rare ceramic statue of a Cypriot goddess dating back 2,700 years underwater in Turkey's Mediterranean resort town of Marmaris on Saturday.

The...
The...
More
Police capture two smugglers carrying 258 smartphones
Police have detained two smugglers with 258 smartphones strapped on their bodies in Turkey's southeastern Bitlis province on Saturday.

The two smugglers were captured in...
The two smugglers were captured in...
More
Britain’s Prince William leaves job as air ambulance pilot to become full-time royal
Britain's Prince William will give up his job as an air ambulance pilot and spend more time in London with his family to concentrate on his royal duties, Kensington Palace...
More
Police detain 217 inauguration protesters in Washington
Masked, black-clad protesters carrying anarchist flags smashed windows, lit fires and scuffled with riot police Friday in downtown Washington, blocks from the parade in honor of newly sworn-in President Donald Trump.
More
Turkey welcomes Gambia's new president Barrow
Turkey has welcomed Gambia's new president Adama Barrow on Saturday after the political crisis ended peacefully.
"We welcome the transfer of power to Adama Barrow, who...
More
Trump sworn in as 45th President of the US
Pledging to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a deeply divided nation...
More
Parliament approves constitutional amendment package
The Turkish parliament approved a new Constitution early Saturday as deputies completed voting on 18 articles.
A total of 339 MPs voted in favor of the law that will now...
More
Tiny moth with peculiar hairdo named after Donald Trump
A small moth with a yellowish-white coif of scales has been named after U.S. President Donald Trump, in honor of the former reality TV show host and real estate magnate's...
More
High-rank Daesh recruiter to appear in court in France after extradition from Turkey
A French national suspected of being a high-rank Daesh recruiter and financier will appear in court on Saturday after his extradition from Turkey, where he was detained upon...
More
At least 16 dead, mostly Hungarian teenagers, in Italy bus accident
Sixteen people were killed and about 40 injured after a bus carrying Hungarian students burst into flames on a highway in northern Italy, police and the fire service said...
More