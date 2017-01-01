Sunday, January 01, 2017
- Asia Pacific
China vows to shut down ivory trade in 2017
China says it plans to shut down its ivory trade by the end of 2017 in a move designed to curb the mass slaughter of African elephants.
- MidEast
At least 27 dead, 44 injured by twin blasts in Baghdad
Iraqi police and medical officials said that two bombs hit a market in central Baghdad on Saturday, killing at least 27 and wounding 44.
- Turkey
Turkey set to ring in the new year with snowfall
- Turkey
4.1 magnitude temblor hits eastern Turkey
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook eastern Van province Saturday, the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute of Boğaziçi University has announced. .
- Politics
Turkey’s ‘amiable, devout’ president’s meeting with UK PM revealed
- Europe
Greek ambassador to Brazil killed by wife, her lover
- Americas
Trump praises 'very smart' Putin for response
- MidEast
'If Iran attacks us, it would be wiped off the map'
Azerbaijani lawmaker Kudret Hesenguliyev said on Friday that Iran cannot warn or threaten Azerbaijan over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Azerbaijan.
- Asia Pacific
World's highest bridge opens to traffic in China
- Syrian Crisis
Çavuşoğlu calls on maintaining ceasefire in Syria
- Syrian Crisis
'I understand exactly what Syrians are going through'
War On Terror
Turkish army kill 34 Daesh terrorists in northern Syria
The Turkish army has killed 34 Daesh terrorists and has hit 166 targets belonging to the terror group in northern Syria as part of the ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield,...
Politics
'Turkey won't stop pursuing its goals in 2017'
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted in his New Year's message that Turkey will continue to fight against terrorist organizations and meet its goals in 2017, despite...
Business
20 pct discount applied for Osman Gazi Bridge fee
The Transportation, Maritime, and Communication Minister Ahmet Arslan announced on Saturday that the ministry applied a 20 percent discount for the passage fee in the Osman...
Americas
Russia blamed for hacking US electric company's laptop
Malware code linked to Russian hackers and found on a Vermont electric utility's computer is further evidence of "predatory" steps taken by that country against the U.S.,...
MidEast
No fancy New Year's celebrations for Iraq's displaced
There were no big New Year's celebrations for the Iraqi men, women and children who narrowly escaped the fighting in Mosul, only to wait for hours under armed guard while...
Americas
Trump wishes Happy 2017 to all, including his enemies
Donald Trump sent New Year's greetings to his "many enemies" in a backhanded tweet Saturday in which he gloated over his political conquests.
Syrian Crisis
Opposition warns regime to stop violating ceasefire
Syrian opposition groups said on Saturday that they will abandon the ceasefire deal if the Assad regime continues to violate it.
War On Terror
27 Daesh terrorists killed in Syria's al-Bab
27 Daesh terrorists, including a senior figure, have been killed by the Turkish military as part of Operation Euphrates Shield to clear terrorists off of Turkey's borders,...
Economy
After a year of ups and downs, world markets end 2016 in the black
Despite bearing witness to the rise of anti-establishment populism that resulted in political uncertainties swaying over commodities and markets, the year has ended in a rather profitable condition for the global markets with stocks surging in the last trading day
Politics
Opposition leaders wish peace, tranquility and national unity for Turkey in 2017
Turkey's opposition leaders have said they hope the country will see peace in 2017 by drawing inspiration from its history.
Life
Agatha Christie wrote novels during digs in Nimrud
Her diligence and face cream cleaned Nimrud's most famous ivory. She captured the archaeological dig on celluloid and Kodak film, developing the prints in water painstakingly...
