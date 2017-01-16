Monday, January 16, 2017
- Automotive
Trump threatens to impose 35 pct US import tariff to German carmakers
Shares in German carmakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen fell after United States President-elect Donald Trump warned he will impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported... More
- Environment
Japan continues whale hunting in Southern Ocean, Australia disappointed
Australia said on Monday it was "deeply disappointed" Japan had continued whaling in the Southern Ocean after anti-whaling activists published a photograph of a dead whale,... More
- Finance
CBRT tightens lira liquidity in bid to boost value
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) skipped its one-week repo auction on Monday, aiming to boost the Turkish lira by reducing the amount of local currency circulating... More
- Economy
Turkey’s unemployment rate rises to 11.8 pct
The Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat) announced on Monday that Turkey's unemployment rate was 11.8 percent in October 2016, a rise of 1.3 percent in unemployment compared... More
- War On Terror
19 Daesh terrorists killed in airstrikes, shelling in al-Bab
Nineteen Daesh terrorists have been killed by Turkish airstrikes and shelling as part of the operation to liberate the northern Syrian town of al-Bab from terrorists, the... More
- Europe
Turkish associations march against terror in Germany
Several Turkish associations marched in the city of Dortmund in Germany on Sunday to protest terrorism and show solidarity with the victims of the recent terror attacks in... More
- Asia Pacific
Japan culls 80,000 chickens after bird flu detection
About 80,000 chickens have been culled at a poultry farm in central Japan after an outbreak of bird flu, Japanese authorities said Monday.
Troops were called in to help... More
- MidEast
Palestinians welcome closing statement of Paris summit
The Palestine Liberation Organization welcomed the closing statement of Sunday's Middle East peace conference "which stressed the need to end the Israeli occupation," PLO... More
- Europe
German media group to help Facebook stop fake news
Facebook says it's introducing measures to tackle the spread of fake news in Germany, months before the country holds a national election.
The social network said Sunday... More
- Legislation
Referendum on constitutional amendment likely to be held in April
To reach a referendum, the proposed changes must first be passed by 330 deputies. If it gets the support of 367 lawmakers it could pass into law without a referendum, though... More
- Europe
Catalan separatists launch new campaign for independence
Eight months before a controversial - and still theoretical - planned independence referendum, Catalan separatists launched a new seduction campaign Sunday to woo voters.
Spain's... More
Europe
Azerbaijani soldier killed in clashes with Armenian forces
Azerbaijani defense ministry announced on Monday that one soldier has been killed in border skirmishes with Armenian forces.
Local media outlets reported that serviceman...
More
Fashion
UK’s PM Theresa May to appear in April edition of US Vogue magazine
British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to appear in the April edition of U.S. Vogue magazine.
May posed for American photographer Annie Leibovitz at the prime minister's...
More
Americas
At least 5 dead, 15 injured in shooting at Mexico music festival
A shooting erupted at an electronic music festival in the Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen early Monday, leaving at least five people dead and sparking a stampede, the mayor...
More
Business
Food can enhance Turkey-Malaysia ties, ambassador says
Turkey's Ambassador to Malaysia touted role of Turkish food in boosting ties between the two countries.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency in an interview, Başak Türkoğlu said...
More
Turkey
Turkish officials condemn media outlets for false report on plane crash
Turkish social media users and officials condemned Western media outlets for falsely reporting that the ACT Airlines plane, which crashed in Kyrgyzstan early Monday belongs...
More
Africa
Twin suicide bombing kills 2 in northeast Nigeria university campus
Four people including a professor of veterinary medicine, a teenager and two suicide bombers have been confirmed dead in twin bomb explosions at a major university in the...
More
Economy
Turkey's 2016 budget deficit lower than predictions at $7.81 billion
Turkey's government ran a 29.3-billion Turkish lira ($7.81 billion) budget deficit last year, the country's finance minister said on Monday.
The amount was around one percent...
More
MidEast
EU to stand by Iran nuclear accord
EU foreign affairs head Federica Mogherini on Monday insisted the bloc will stand by the Iran nuclear accord, bluntly condemned by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, because...
More
MidEast
Iran executes 20 convicts in 48 hours
Iranian Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says that Iran has executed 20 convicts within two days, the Anadolu Agency reported Sunday.
Most convicts are reported...
More
Europe
Top Egypt court rejects transfer of Red Sea islands
A top Egyptian court issued a final ruling on Monday rejecting a government plan to transfer two uninhabited Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia in a deal that had provoked outrage...
More
Business
8 men own half of the world's wealth, Oxfam says
Eight men own the same wealth as half the world's population, a level of inequality which "threatens to pull our societies apart", Oxfam said on Monday ahead of the World...
More