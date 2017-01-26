Thursday, January 26, 2017
Suicide bombing gear meant for Reina terrorist discovered
Lake Çıldır ready for horse-drawn sleigh races on ice
Turkish economy to get back on track in second half of year, PM assures
Turkey broadening ties with southeast Africa as Erdoğan's 3-day tour concludes in Madagascar
Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at age 80
Mary Tyler Moore, the star of two of TV's best-loved sitcoms, has died.
Her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, says Moore died with her husband and friends nearby. She was 80.
Fine touch to pencil tips makes fascinating art
EuroLeague braces for Turkey's greatest derby tonight
UK jets escort Russian aircraft carrier
CIA's 'black site' prisons may return: US officials
Greenpeace unfurls 'Resist' banner near White House
Greenpeace activists unfurled a large banner with the word "Resist" from a construction crane blocks from the White House Wednesday to protest against President Donald Trump.
Canberra theater threatened over 'hijab' billboard
Shark photo bombs 10 year-old Aussie boy's photo
A 10-year-old surfer has had a close encounter with a photo-bombing shark that shared a wave with him off an Australian beach.
Chris Hasson said Thursday that he was taking...
Zuckerberg reconsiders forcing Hawaiians to sell him their land
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he is reconsidering efforts to force the sale of land tracts belonging to native Hawaiians that fall within a large estate he bought...
Turkey says waiting to see outcome of Trump's Syria safe zones call
Turkey is waiting to see the outcome of U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to order safe zones in Syria, and has long advocated such a plan, Turkish foreign ministry spokesman...
Aleppo girl Bana Alabed writes letter to Donald Trump
Seven-year-old Syrian girl Bana Alabed, who came to international attention with her tweets giving a tragic account of the war in Aleppo, has written an open letter to new...
US congresswoman says she met Assad during Syria trip
US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said in a televised interview on Wednesday that she met Bashar Al-Assad when she went to Syria in last January.
"Initially, I hadn't planned...
Indonesia detains 5 Daesh suspects nabbed by Turkey upon on arrival in Bali
Police on the Indonesian resort island of Bali have detained five Indonesians returning from Turkey on suspicion they traveled abroad to join the Daesh terrorist group.
Bali...
Austria arrests terrorist suspects in Vienna
Austrian police said Thursday they have arrested several suspects during large anti-terror raids carried out in the cities of Vienna and Graz.
"The operations are still...
Depression could increase risk of cancer death
People who are frequently depressed or anxious may run a higher risk of dying from certain types of cancer, researchers said on Thursday.
Medical records of more than 160,000...
EMITT fair to increase market for Turkey's tourism
The 21st East Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel (EMITT) exhibition is expected to host 5,000 institutions and organizations from 80 countries worldwide as well...
How much money should you save by age 30?
Nowadays in the world, rare are the young people that can save money during their life in education, even if they work. The pressure on young people to pay increased rent...
Astana talks usher in a new promising age for bringing peace to Syria
Hopes for a permanent solution to the years-long Syrian civil conflict were bolstered during the negotiations between the Syrian opposition and the Assad regime in Kazakhstan's capital Astana. Turkey's diplomatic efforts to end the bloodshed played a crucial role in the process as well
