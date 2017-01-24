Physical performance as a strong representation of art

A collective performing arts platform that was opened last year, Performistanbul will be bringing great performance artists together and continue to create different projects and collaborations for its 2017 program.The performance platform plans on reaching more people in the new season with performances in collaboration with The Pill, Alan İstanbul, Zilberman Projects-Istanbul, Art Onİstanbul and Pera Museum. The first three months of the calendar have been announced.

Leman S. Darıcıoğlu, Zehirlenmiş Prenses (PoIsoned PrIncess)







In the performance, which will continue for days and take place in the Tarlabaşı district and at Alan Istanbul, Leman S. Darıcıoğlu will focus on what would it be lile if the Tarlabaşı district was a princess. Where did she live? Who were her loved ones? Why was she poisoned? How is her treatment going? In collaboration with Alan Istanbul, the "Poisoned Princess" performance will examine what is being erased from memories, and the past and the present of the city.

Live Performance: Feb. 6-Feb. 19, 3 p.m-7 p.m.

Feb. 11-Feb 12, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 13-Feb 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Active Installation: Feb. 6-Feb. 15, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.



Ata Doğruel, Sonsuz Tarla (Eternal Field)





Ata Doğruel's 48-hour non-stop performance, "Eternal Field" will greet audiences at 10 p.m. on Feb. 18 and run until 10 p.m. on Feb. 21. Although closed during non-business hours, viewers may watch the 48-hour performance from outside the gallery.

Feb. 19-21, 2017, starting 10:00 p.m., 48 hours non-stop

Ali Emir Tapan, Biz Havadan Filizlenen Tohumlarız (We Are Seeds Sprouting from AIr)





"We Are Seeds Sprouting from Air," a collaboration by Performistanbul and The Pill, offers a violence ceremony which does not involve any violence at all. The six-hour performance is like an experiment that visualizes the current realities that portray reactive-mass movements where people become one body during protests, celebrations and during demonstrations after terror events. In addition, the cellphone vvideo recording of the artist is an animistic formation with shamanic rhythms. During the performance, which will be staged alongside the video, drummers will continue playing non-stop for six hours, sometimes in a synchronized manner and sometimes by creating cacophonies. Performers will start a "mosh pit" and continue the ritual for six hours at the venue. The video continues to run together with the performance and the viewers can also get involved in the performance through observation or by accompanying it. The artist has 20 places on offer to those who would like to join the performance.

Video screening: Jan. 25-Feb.3, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Performance: Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.