Tender for first Istanbul monorail complete

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality held a tender for the construction of monorail (Havaray in Turkish), an air rail transportation service, between the districts of Sefaköy and Başakşehir on the European side to relieve the city's heavy traffic.



The project planned to pass through the districts of Küçükçekmece and Başakşehir will have 17 stops and be integrated with other railway systems in these districts. The results of the tender for which six companies made bids will be announced after the tender files are reviewed.



New projects are being launched to relieve heavy transportation in Istanbul, which has the world's busiest vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The Havaray project aims to ease traffic congestion on the E5 highway passing through the Beylikdüzü-Bakırköy route, one of the busiest urban traffic lines. The project will help lessen traffic jams in the Sefaköy and Halkalı districts on the European side. The air rail, which will extend from Sefaköy to Başakşehir and pass through the district of Küçükçekmece, will be 15 kilometers long.



According to information provided by authorities, the 17-stop air rail will have one depot area. Sefaköy will be the starting point, leading to Fatih Terim Stadium station in Başakşehir, while passing through the Armoni Park, Borusan, Sanayi, Gümrük Yolu, Halkalı Merkez, TOKİ-1, Toki-2, Arena Park (Atakent), Masko, Ziya Gökalp, Atatürk Oto Sanayi 1, Atatürk Oto Sanayi 2, Başak Konutları, Onurkent and Oyakkent stations. Once completed, Havaray will have 30 air rail vehicles and be integrated into other rail systems in the city. It will connect to the Kirazlı-Halkalı subway line at the Halkalı Merkez station, to the Yenikapı-İncirli-Sefaköy-Beylikdüzü subway line at the Sefaköy station and the Mahmutbey-Bahçeşehir-Esenyurt subway line at the Arena Park station and to the Otogar-Bağcılar-Başakşehir subway line at the Başakşehir Konutları subway station.