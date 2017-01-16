Blizzard of 2017

I am not talking about the snowstorm we had in Turkey last week. As a survivor of the 1993 Washington Blizzard (I have a t-shirt to prove it!) last week's snow was a brief flurry - even though it locked us in for almost a week.I am talking about the blizzard of truth coming from the U.S. First, Washington Post Beirut bureau chief Liz Sly wrote a long article and confirmed every nook and cranny of the People's Protection Units (YPG), yet another military wing of the PKK.



Turkish authorities have continually said the YPG is just a terrorist organization, created and run according to the separatist ideology of the PKK's creator Abdullah Öcalan, and arming them in Syria was tantamount to delivering arms, military weapons and equipment directly to the PKK terrorists in Turkey.



Of course, if you don't like the international role Turkey plays, and if you want to curb her development and her major public service infrastructure investments, then the best weapon to use is the PKK.



However, if you recognize the PKK as a terrorist organization and you say you don't want to do anything to harm Turkey's fight against it, every man, woman and child would expect you to refrain from having your weapons fall into these terrorists' hands.Various spokespeople from U.S. President Barack Obama's administration, looking into Turkey's eyes, kept saying that the U.S. military forces have not been helping the YPG.



There were many alphabet soups that the U.S. was helping militarily; those spokespeople said the YPG was not one of them!



When you deny a statement, actually you are insinuating the owner of that statement is not telling the truth. In essence the U.S. spokespeople were telling us that the Turkish officials, among them the president and the prime minister of the country, were misinformed when they said the U.S. was helping the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, theYPG.



Well, dear spokespeople, the Washington Post's Sly slapped you in the face with "the truth." She showed the whole world that YPG units start their day taking a pledge of allegiance to Öcalan; later they go to classes taught by American military personnel on how to use the U.S. weapons. She talks about the U.S. "channeling weapons to an umbrella organization called the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)," which includes Arabs, "thereby weakening the influence of the Kurdish fighters."



The second confession came from the PKK's Syrian leader Salih Muslim. He spoke to the Russian Sputnik news agency and proudly talked about Ankara's discontent with Washington's assistance to the YPG. "The YPG is fighting against Daesh. Turkey doesn't want Daesh fighters to suffer a defeat since it is keeping in touch with the group. This is why Ankara does not want the United States to provide weapons to the YPG," he said.Here is the commander of the American boots on the ground in Syria.



As the death toll of Turkish forces on that ground fighting against Daesh increases, this man, who happily boasts about the support he is receiving from the U.S., is still claiming that Turkey is protecting Daesh terrorists.



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was right when he said you cannot fight a terrorist group using another terrorist organization.



Moreover as President Obama said in his farewell address in Chicago, "Reality has a way of catching up with you."