Trump should not be fooled by pro-PKK lobby

U.S. President Barack Obama created a mess not only in American foreign policy and brought Turkish-American relations to a standstill. And now he leaves office today and Donald Trump will become the new U.S. head of state for four years.



Trump sees the realities. He sees that the so-called freedom loving and liberal American press in fact is being manipulated by certain forces in the U.S. and thus he has no trust in the media and will continue to use Twitter to address the American people to put the record straight in view of the disinformation campaign being conducted against him.



So he should also see that there is a lobby in the U.S. that supports Kurdish separatist terrorists who use the cloak of "a freedom struggle in the Middle East" and who have polluted Turkish-American relations much to the detriment of vital global and regional U.S. interests.



The Obama administration was given the impression by this lobby that through aiding the Kurdish separatist terrorists the U.S. would strengthen its position in the region and thus maintain a loyal and trusted force to fight against Daesh.



Yet, on the contrary the Kurdish separatist terrorists fooled Obama and instead they used the naive Obama administration to promote their own interests in the region while the U.S. lost the valuable friendship and trust of Turkey.



Turkey sought new friends and allies it could trust in the Middle East to neutralize the Kurdish terrorists and put up an effective fight against Daesh. The Russians at first gave their tacit approval for Turkey's military intervention in northern Syria and by doing this allowed Turkish forces and their Free Syrian Army (FSA) allies to capture Jarablus and several places in the region and push their way through the strategic town of al-Bab. But then the Russian support for Turkey grew. The Russians first started to bomb al-Bab and help out our forces fighting Daesh. Now the cooperation has grown as Turkish and Russian fighters launched coordinated attacks against Daesh.



However, all this happened against the backdrop of an American rejection to provide aerial support for the Turkish forces trying to capture al-Bab. Why? Because someone told the Americans that if they helped Turkey take al-Bab this would be to the detriment of the Kurds. The Obama people believed this lie and have been carrying out a policy of just sitting in the sidelines as Daesh send more reinforcements to al-Bab to fight our forces.



On the eve of Trump taking office the Americans made a token gesture and announced they had attacked Daesh in al-Bab with their Air Force. Yet this was a "token gesture" as only four American drones were involved in the attack. Just as this was happening the U.S. launched 22 fighter attacks against Daesh in Raqqa to help out the Syrian Kurds. Some are still on on a completely wrong course.



Let the U.S. hope the incoming Trump administration turns a deaf ear to the pro-Kurdish lobby in Washington and starts remembering their old allies Turkey, who can really do the job against Daesh and all other adversaries of the U.S.



Turkey does not see its ties with Russia as an alternative to its relations with the U.S. The U.S. will always have a special place for Ankara as long as it treats Ankara the same way.