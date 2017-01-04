Turkish exports in defense and aviation industry double in past five years

Turkish defense and aviation industry exports have almost doubled in the past five years, reaching 7,6 billion dollars, according to export figures revealed by the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TİM) .

Defense and aviation industry exports increased 1,4 percent in 2016, from $1,654,88,000 in 2015 to $1,677,513,000, the newly released data showed.

Turkey's defense and aviation exports in 2011 were only worth $883,845,000.

With the rise in the industry's export performance and rate of exchange, the export numbers of the Turkish defense and aviation sector increased by 12,65 percent on the Turkish lira basis. In 2016, the defense and aviation industry exceeded the 5 billion lira limit and exports reached 5,68,102,000 lira, after seeing 4,499,119,000 liras-worth of exports in 2015.

Last year's top export performance was in December 2016 with $212,853,000, while the lowest level was seen in July with $97,285,000.

According to the data, one third of last year's exports, about $587,240,000, were received by the United States.

The U.S. was followed with exports to Germany worth $185,236,000, Malaysia with $99,442,000 and Azerbaijan with $83,617,000.

The United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia were also among the other countries importing Turkish defense and aviation goods.

However, India had the most remarkable rise in Turkish defense and aviation imports. After receiving imports worth only $235,000 in 2015, India increased its Turkish defense and aviation imports to $47,374,000 in 2016.