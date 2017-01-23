Portugal expresses support for Turkey's counter-terror fight

Portugal stands with Turkey in its fight against terrorism, a Portuguese official said Monday.

The remarks by the chairman of the National Defense Committee of Portuguese parliament, Marco Antonio Costa came as he presented his Turkish counterpart Yusuf Beyazıt with an official declaration condemning the New Year's Eve nightclub attack in Istanbul.



During the attack, 39 people were killed and 69 others were injured when Abdulgadir Masharipov, armed with an assault rifle, stormed the venue beside the Bosporus just over an hour into the new year.



Costa did not share the exact date the declaration was accepted by the Portuguese parliament.

Beyazıt for his turn recalled that Turkey and the Turkish people also received a strong message of solidarity from Portugal after the failed July 15 coup attempt last year.



Noting that Turkey maintained its fight simultaneously against around 10 terrorist groups, Beyazıt thanked Lisbon for standing by Ankara in its counterterrorism efforts and for not discriminating against any particular group or groups.



According to Turkey, Ankara does not receive enough support from its traditional western allies in its fight against terrorist groups such as the PKK and the Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is considered the PKK's Syrian affiliate.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, EU and the U.S. However, the PKK's network and the free existence as well as propaganda of its supporters across the EU and U.S. creates a tension between Ankara and its allies.

The U.S. on the other hand continues to support the PYD in Syria.

"We don't understand the fact that they are talking about fighting against terrorism, yet arming [terrorists]," Beyazıt said, referring to the U.S.'s arming its "reliable partner" PYD in northern Syria as part of counter-Daesh efforts.

"In that regard, we're aware of Portugal's sincere thoughts and position," he added.

Beyazıt also praised Portugal's support for Turkey's EU accession process, adding Turkey wanted to strengthen bilateral relations with Portugal as well as increase the amount of mutual high-level visits in the future.