Defense minister calls on Greece to drop 'provocative' approach

Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Işık said on Saturday that the problems between Turkey and Greece can only be solved through dialogue as the islet crisis on the Aegean Sea continues to increase tension between the neighboring countries.

Işık said during a meeting of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Turkey's northwestern province of Kocaeli that "provocative statements" made by his Greek counterpart, Panos Kammenos must cease, adding that Turkey preserved its constructive approach for Greece but will not accept such irresponsible remarks.

Turkish Foreign Minister also released a statement late Friday, over Kammenos's Turkey remarks on Greek TV channel Wednesday, stating, "we condemn his baseless, inappropriate as well as unethical expressions against our country and our President and return them to the owner."

"We call on the Greek authorities once more to duly act with responsibility and refrain from the statements that would undermine the atmosphere of cooperation that we are trying to achieve between the two countries," the ministry's statement read.

On Thursday, some Greek media outlets reported that Greek paratroopers landed on Kos, violating the Paris Peace Treaty that prohibits all military activities in the island.