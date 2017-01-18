Erdoğan's visit to Africa expected to strengthen ties

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his delegation of businessmen will visit Tanzania, Mozambique and Madagascar on Jan. 22-25.



The schedule of Erdoğan's Africa visit has been finalized. The president will pay an official visit to Tanzania, where he will travel for the first time, on Jan. 22-23, Mozambique on Jan. 23-24 and Madagascar on Jan. 24-25. Economic cooperation and projects by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) will occupy the main agenda on the visits.



Known for their abundant underground resources, Madagascar, Mozambique and Tanzania offer investment and potential business opportunities. Turkish businessmen will try to assess the facilities of natural resources liquefaction in Mozambique, which is expected to be one of the primary liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters by 2022. Moreover, the businessmen will also seek opportunities to benefit from the incentives in the agriculture, tourism, banking, construction and infrastructure, mining and energy industries. Turkish businessmen will hold consultations regarding the alluring investment opportunities in tourism in Madagascar, which has high potential for tourism with its preserved and untouched natural beauties and tourist attractions but lack the necessary developed construction and infrastructure work.