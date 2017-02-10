Russia lifts embargo, fruit, vegetable exports increase by 30 pct

The lifting of the embargo issued by Russia on citrus products has been a boon for western Mediterranean exporters. Mustafa Vardar, president of the West Mediterranean Exporters' Association (BAİB), stated that exports from the western Mediterranean region, covering Antalya, Burdur and Isparta, had a good start in 2017, reaching $130 million in the first month of 2017, a 30 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to Dünya daily.



Satıcı highlighted that there was an increase by half in the fresh fruit and vegetable sector's exports after the Russian Federation opened its borders to Turkish citrus products and that the activities for alternative markets are continuing to develop. He noted that the increase in wood and forest product exports, the chemical industry and the mining sector were the architects of the increase in January.



"BAİB focused on the launched projects in order to continue overseas marketing activities in an organized manner. The representatives of the fresh fruit and vegetable sector, who participated in the Fruit Logistics Fair in Germany, will conduct market research studies in the United Arab Emirates after Germany," Satıcı said, adding that officials in the mining sector will also represent Turkey in trade fairs organized in the United States and Australia.



Explaining that China led the way in exports, and the increase in exports to Germany continued in the first month of the new year, Satıcı stressed that the substantial increase in exports to other countries has indicated the formation of a balanced export structure rather than a single market-based approach. Satıcı also added that exports to Iran increased by 137.9 percent, while exports to Kazakhstan hit $5.4 million, with a 358.9 percent increase.



Although Russia lifted the embargo on citrus, the embargo on apples, pears, grapes, strawberries, cauliflower, tomatoes, onions, broccoli, cucumbers and poultry is still in effect. In November 2015, a Russian Su-24 fighter jet was downed by Turkish fighter jets on grounds that it violated Turkish airspace. Following the incident, Russia decided to impose economic sanctions on Turkey. Turkish food imports were blocked at Russian border gates after Jan. 1. Moscow called on Russians to not visit Turkey and opened up investigations into Russian tourism agencies organizing tours to Turkey. Moreover, Russia refused to issue work permits for Turkish citizens and called for an end to visa-free travel. But, these have been too costly for both sides. Foreign trade volume between Turkey and Russia soared from $26.2 billion in 2010 to $31.2 billion by the end of 2014, a 17.3 percent upsurge. However, it was turned upside down after the incident of Nov. 24, 2015. Exporters expect a recovery since normalization of relations between Turkey and Russia gained momentum in June 2016.