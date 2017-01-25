Supreme Election Board to announce presidential system referendum date this week, PM Yıldırım says

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım stated Tuesday that Turkey's Supreme Election Board (YSK) will announce the date for the presidential system referendum date within this week.

Speaking at a meeting with the provincial chairs of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara, Yıldırım said that the date would likely be within the first half of April, at a convenient date up until the 20th.

Yıldırım dismissed the opposition's reactions against the constitutional amendent package including a switch to the presidential system, saying that what is taking place is a system change rather than regime change, as has been claimed.

Arguing that the parliament's powers are increasing in reality, Yıldırım said that since the new system allows both the president and the parliament to determine members of the higher judicial institutions, the judiciary will also have a more neutral and effective nature.

"Currently the parliament does exactly what the ruling party wants, we shouldn't deceive each other. But in the new system and the Parliament's new entity, each deputy will be able to propose bills, defend them, turn them into laws. The powers of deputies are increasing, [the new system] allows more time for deputies to have for the country's problems," Yıldırım said.

Yıldırım said that the AK Party's referendum campaign will be carried in coordination with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the party will not carry out a joint campaign with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which prepared the draft amendments with the AK Party and helped amendments to reach the 330-deputy threshold for them to be brought before the public in a referendum.