Two artists cooperate in 'Anomalous' exhibition

Istanbul-based Gallery Ark is welcoming the new year with "Anomalous," the group exhibition of artists Zeynep Dilek Çetiner and Mehmet Çetiner who create their own abstract narratives, styles and artistic languages, until Feb. 2. The exhibition is composed of the latest works of two artists who represent the Turkish abstract painting tradition.



"While Zeynep Dilek Çetiner displays the emotional and versatile state of being a woman with her rhythmical works featuring abstract lyricism, Mehmet Çetiner makes the audience question the rationalism of the state of being a man with his compositions made of strict forms. The Çetiners present a joint artistic language in their exhibition "Anomalous." They show the audience that they can live together as husband and wife apart from their stubbornness, anomalous concepts, universal judgments and differing points of views.



When: Until Feb. 2



Where: Gallery Ark, Istanbul