Passolig passes soar as Beşiktaş fans take lead

Passolig has announced the numbers of card holders and attendees in the Spor Toto Super League reached 2.5 million within two years of its introduction, while club ticket revenues increased by 105 percent and 66 percent in the first division.



Passolig is a newly implemented pass system that makes it only possible to attend football matches with a Passolig smart card instead of traditional paper tickets.



The Spor Toto Super League and first division's attendance numbers increased by 15 percent compared to last season. The leagues attendance jumped from 1,129,000 to 1,130,000, while the first division jumped from 292,000 to 339,000.



The total ticket numbers rose by 40 percent compared to the first half of last season. The number of tickets that were sold in the first half of the Super League reached 559,000 with a 41 percent increase. The first division also jumped to 273,000 in a 38 percent rise.



The Super League clubs' ticket incomes increased by 105 percent compared to the first half of last season.



The income from ticket selling reached TL 43 million ($11 million). This number was TL 21 million last season.



The tickets sold in the first division jumped from 2,120,000 to 3,500,000 with the highest ticket selling club being Beşiktaş followed by Atiker Konyaspor and Fenerbahçe. The average attendance for Beşiktaş was 35,000; Atiker Konyaspor was 21,000 and Fenerbahçe was 19,000.



In the first division the highest ticket selling clubs were Adana Demirspor, Eskişehirspor and Göztepe.



Passolig was implemented on April 14, 2014 to create a safe atmosphere at football games and protect fans from football hooliganism. The new system also plays a crucial role in preventing illegal ticket scalping and increasing tax revenue.