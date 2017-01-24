Recent survey reveals majority support for presidential system





According to a latest survey by the A&G Research Company, which was the only firm to correctly predict the results of the Nov. 1 elections back in 2015, the current level of support for the presidential system government is around 53 percent.



The head of the research firm, Adil Gür, revealed that with an effective campaign, "Yes" could amount up to 60 percent of the total votes in the referendum for the presidential system. Highlighting that the approval rating for the presidential system is increasing by the day, Gür said the research conducted by his firm two weeks ago revealed an increase by 1 percent, compared to the previous month's findings.Gür also added some of his insights on the oncoming referendum process, as he expected the referendum campaigns to witness some harsh discourse.