Building of Turkey's largest museum complex nears completion

The ongoing construction of Turkey's largest museum complex, the New Archeology Museum, in the southern Mediterranean Adana province, is set to be completed in May 2017.

The complex, which covers a surface of 68,400 square meters, will consist of several museums including an archeology, a city, an agriculture, an industrial, an ethnography, a mosaic and a children's museum.

In addition to the museums, the complex will also include recreation areas such as cafetarias, lounges, sales units, cinemas, and open-air spaces.

The exhibition area of the complex is planned to cover a total of 36,790 square meters.

The concept is intended to make visitors experience the history of Adana in a contemporary way by using the cutting-edge technology.

The Industrial Museum will be displaying the first industrial investments that took place in Turkey, while the Agricultural Museum will exhibit the historical evolution of Adana's agricultural process.

The City Museum will showcase the history of Adana, whilst the cultural background and heritage of the city will be displayed in the Ethnography Museum.

The visitors will have the opportunity to witness the evolution of toys' production in the city from past to present at the Children's Museum.

The construction of the New Archeology Museum of Adana was undertaken following the initiative of the former Minister of Culture and Tourism Ömer Çelik.