Istanbul Uniq Hall welcomes winter break with children's musical

This Friday about 19 million students in grade schools and high schools will welcome the half-term winter break and receive their report cards for the first semester. Activities to entertain the little ones will ramp up starting from the weekend.



At Uniq Hall in Istanbul's Maslak, "Animals Musical," featuring a team of 110 people, will be on stage on Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. Produced by Gate Sahne Sanatları, "Animals Musical" will transport the audience to the villages of Africa.



With four polyphonic choirs, elaborately-designed costumes and detailed choreography, the local production will bring quality musical entertainment to the children of Istanbul. Tickets are available from Biletix.