Skiing and snowboarding: Ultimate guide to fashion etiquette on the slopes

As Istanbul takes a hard hit from winter this year, the new year has brought with it a wave of people looking to venture out of their homes and out into the snow, heading to ski resorts across the country to enjoy the snowy weather. Here are the best winter brands and some tips while shopping for ski and snowboarding clothing.



Tips to keep you warm, stylish during winter vacation'



The Three-Layer Principle'Wearing several layers of clothing on the body is guaranteed to help your body adjust properly to the dipping, frigid temperatures outdoors. As a general rule of thumb, the three-layer principle is highly recommended:



The first layer of clothing should be both warm and breathable. Though it is tempting to choose something stylish, pay close attention to the type of fabric. Thermal underwear or other styles of fabric made from synthetic technical fibers - or 100 percent Merino wool - are both close-fitting fabrics that are thin and easy to take off if perspiration deems necessary.



The second layer of clothing should insulate the body and keep in warmth. Fleece, for instance, is the most commonly preferred. We advise that you choose a light, quick-drying fabric for this layer.



The third layer should guarantee complete protection against cold temperatures, high winds and atmospheric moisture. Choose materials that are both waterproof and breathable when selecting the perfect jacket and snow pants - or coveralls - for the third layer.



Ski and snowboarding jacketsA good ski jacket has a combination of two important features: warmth and weather resistance. These two qualities allow a quality ski jacket to withstand tough weather conditions with high performance. It is crucial to choose a waterproof, breathable and insulated winter sport jacket prior to traveling while keeping in mind that finding a high-quality jacket can be time-consuming. Although there are hundreds of brands out there that offer a variety of jackets, choosing the right jacket for you might be difficult. Keep in mind that fit and comfort are just as important as quality in a jacket. We suggest that you try on several ski jackets before purchasing one. When choosing your jacket, pay attention to how it fits through the torso, in arm length and hem length, which are standard fitting criterion.



Ski and snowboarding pantsWhile you're skiing or snowboarding away, your pants are working hard to keep the lower half of your body warm and dry. Just like in choosing a jacket, choosing the right pair of pants is essential before your ride. There are various fabrics, features and styles to research prior to purchasing. Water resistance, warmth and key features such as zippered vents, jacket pants connection and pockets should be taken into consideration. Again, style is an important factor when choosing the right pair of pants. While comfort and fit may be the main focal point, harmony between the jacket and pants should also be considered. Most of the time, you can find jacket-and-pant sets sold together in order to keep the coherency.



Ski and snowboardıng accessories



Goggles



One of the most important staples in terms of ski equipment, goggles are as crucial as a jacket and pants. Any skier or snowboarder will tell you that being unable to see will verifiably ruin your day as fast as a pair of poorly fitting boots can. Keep in mind that not all ski and snowboard goggles are created equal - while some offer basic protection from wind and cold, there are key features to look for in a reliable pair of goggles, including the lens type, the color and tint of the lens, interchangeable lenses, frame size and overall fit.



Gloves



Ski gloves are another essential for anyone participating in winter sports as the human body tends to lose body heat from your extremities quickly. The last thing you want to encounter while on a ski trip is frost-bitten hands or numb extremities. Therefore, it is important that you pick the right ski gloves, choosing those offering maximum warmth, comfort and flexibility. Make sure your gloves have adjustable cuffs and wrist loops, heat vents and preferably textured material on the palms and fingertips.



Here are what snowboarding enthusiasts İpek Çakır and Hakan Tandoğan had to say about what they look for when shopping for snowboard apparel and where they like to do their shopping.



Snowboard team member at Istanbul University, İpek Çakır:



"I've been snowboarding for five years now. When I choose my snowboard apparel, I look for pants and jackets that are not restraining and very comfortable. I keep in mind the thermal rating of my apparel and check to see if it's breathable or not. After picking the right quality gear, I try to choose something which appeals to my taste and style. I like the brand '86' the most because I find that they keep up with the latest trends and design jackets and pants that look as if they could be worn for daily use. I also find this apparel line to be very creative and modern at the same time. My favorite places to shop for snowboard apparel is Pro Shop and Zulamatik because these spots always have the newest and most creative gear. Since I snowboard all season long, my apparel must be durable and at the same time reflect my sense of style."



SPX staff member, Hakan Tandoğan:



"I've been snowboarding for one year. The most important feature I look for when shopping for sports apparel is weather resistance, choosing apparel which is both wind- and waterproof. Gear must also be very lightweight and comfortable. I generally go for the brand 'Burton' because I really like the colorful designs of their jackets and pants. I like shopping at SPX because they have a wide variety of brands to choose from."



Istanbul's best apparel shops for winter sports



SPX IstanbulEstablished in 1989, Snow Point Extreme (SPX) opened its first shop in the Bakırköy district of Istanbul. Focusing on customers with high adrenalin and alternative lifestyles, SPX offers over 65 brands, all of which are the best in their respective categories. SPX has a wide variety of accessories and apparel for skiers and snowboarders alike and works with major world brands including Oakley, Billabong, The North Face, Roxy, Burton and Spyder. It is very easy to find the perfect set of goggles, gloves and equipment for your experience at SPX.



SBT Extreme ShopEstablished in 2008 by Önder Özkoç, Skateboarding Turkey Extreme Shop (SBT) is an online platform offering extreme sports equipment within Turkey. SBT offers many high-quality brands in the extreme sports industry such as Quicksilver, Solomon, 2AS, Colle, 686 and more.



Other shops that sell ski and snowboard apparel and equipment in Istanbul are: Decathlon, Adventure Republic, Zula and Freedom.