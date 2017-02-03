‘Salt Bae’ chef Nusret Gökçe meets Leonardo DiCaprio in Dubai steakhouse

Nusret Gökçe aka 'Salt Bae', the Turkish butcher who became an internet phenomenon after his Instagram videos showing him slicing meat and seasoning it with salt went viral, met Academy award winner Leonardo DiCaprio in his restaurant on Thursday.

The two stars were seen in the Dubai branch of Gökçe's steakhouse chain Nus-ret.

Restaurant owner Gökçe shared a photo of himself and DiCaprio at the table, in which he seasoned the Titanic star's meal himself, with his trademark move while being closely watched by DiCaprio.

2017 Oscar adayi sensin dedi#saltbae #saltlife #salt @leonardodicaprio nusr_et (@nusr_et) tarafından paylaşılan bir fotoğraf ( 2 Şub 2017, 05:27 PST )

The Instagram post with #saltbae and #saltlife hashtags was immediately liked by thousands of Gökçe's followers.

Gökçe, already an Instagram star in Turkey, went viral last month internationally thanks to his videos of chopping meat and seasoning in perhaps the most 'sensual' way possible.

Each of his videos has gained millions of likes, while internet memes of Gökçe started circulating on various social media platforms.

Gökçe even inspired a new mobile game called "Salt Chef" developed by Perfect Tap Games DMCC.