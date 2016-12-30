Azerbaijani lawmakers warn Iran to look after its own business

Azerbaijani lawmaker Kudret Hesenguliyev said on Friday that Iran cannot warn or threaten Azerbaijan over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Azerbaijan.

Netanyahu's visit to Azerbaijan on Dec. 13 bolstered ties between Israel and Azerbaijan, and a number of agreements were signed between both countries.

But Netanyahu's visit angered Iran at the time, with various Iranian diplomats, lawmakers and even clerics protesting the burgeoning ties between Israel and Azerbaijan, even going so far as to threaten the latter.

The Defense ministry of Iran announced that Iran could not accept a rapprochement between Israel and Azerbaijan.

Iranian interference and protests over Netanyahu's visit raised the ire of Azerbaijani lawmakers.

Hesenguliyev said on Friday, during his speech in the parliamentary session of the Azerbaijan National Assembly, that Azerbaijan must react to the Iranian threats.

He also stressed that an Iranian stance turning increasingly more aggressive against Azerbaijan will have more serious consequences in the future.

''Should Iran dare to attack Azerbaijan, it would be wiped off the map. Iran would break apart and would be replaced by five states,'' Hesenguliyev added.

Following Hesenguliyev's speech, Chair of the Azerbaijan National Assembly Oktay Esedov said Iran will never be able to interfere into the affairs of Azerbaijan.

Esedov also stressed that Azerbaijan had not shown any negative reaction to the Iranian Prime Minister's visit to Armenia, which is currently occupying Azerbaijani territories.

He urged every country to show respect to each other.