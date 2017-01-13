Iranians reportedly unhappy with Middle East policy

More than half of Iranians are discontent with the Tehran administration's foreign policy in the Middle East, according to a survey conducted by Zogby research services, as reported by Al-Arabiya. The poll suggests that 60 percent of Iranians want their government to have better relations with Middle Eastern countries.



Around 59 percent said they are in favor of improvement in relations with the West. The support for involvement in Syria has decreased as only 24 percent of those polled said they are in favor of interference in Syria.



Iran has been pursuing an expansionist policy toward Middle Eastern countries, including Lebanon, Bahrain, Yemen, Syria and Iraq by mobilizing local Shiite communities. The idealistic conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran has led to an escalation of violence and sectarian conflict in the region.



Iran has a centralized Shiite version of Islam, while Saudi Arabia has the strict religious jurisprudence of Salafi-Wahhabist thought guiding its policies and they are competitors in the region, applying sectarian policies that have brought suffering alone to people in the region.