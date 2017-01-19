PM Yıldırım outlines 3 steps Trump must take to revive relations with Turkey

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said that the U.S. President-elect Trump needs to take three concrete steps to revive relations with Turkey, including the extradition of Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) leader Fetullah Gülen, ending support to PYD/YPG, and fix its broken image in the eyes of the Turkish public, reports said on Thursday.

Yıldırım spoke to reporters late Wednesday at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey and highlighted that Turkey believes the new Trump administration will fix Turkey-U.S. relations, which had been damaged during the Obama administration.

"Firstly, the U.S. needs to extradite FETÖ leader Gülen and speed up the legal process" Yıldırım said, adding that the U.S. then needs to stop providing assistance to the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian affiliates Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People's Protection Units (YPG).

He noted that the U.S. cannot destroy Daesh terrorists by using another terrorist organization, and urged the NATO ally to stop cooperating with the wrong partners.

Thirdly, Trump needs to fix the U.S. image in Turkey, which was especially damaged following the failed coup attempt on July 15.

Yıldırım said that Trump's positive remarks regarding the fight against Daesh is a positive development.

The U.S. under Obama administration has been hesitant to extradite FETÖ leader Gülen, despite the fact that Turkey has provided evidence and documents showing FETÖ involvement in the failed coup and infiltration of Turkish state institutions.

Moreover, Turkey has criticized the U.S. for providing weapons and assistance to YPG terrorists in Syria and has long claimed that the PYD is not a terrorist organization. Washington also refused to acknowledge the link between the two terrorist organizations. U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby said in March that the U.S. does not consider the PYD or the YPG to be terrorist organizations.