133 new species of plants and animals discovered in 2016

The California Academy of Sciences' Institute for Biodiversity Science and Sustainability in its annual report on the discovery of new species revealed that 133 new species have been added to the to the earth's family tree in 2016.



They included 43 ants, 36 beetles, 23 fishes, seven nudibranchs, four spiders, six plants, five fossil urchins and one fossil sand dollar, one bee fly, one sand wasp, one coral, one skate, one eel, one shark, one African lizard, and a new species of bird virus.



It acknowledged the contribution of many international scientists who contributed to the discoveries, along with more than a dozen academy scientists.



In order to identify new plant and animal species in their natural habitats, the researchers conducted studies over five continents and three oceans as well as mountains, deserts, rainforests and the depths of the ocean.



Among the discoveries, "Grammatonotus brianne," a groppo species with pink and yellow shades, has set the record for the deepest new fish discovery ever made by human hands. The fish was discovered in the Philippines at a depth of 150 meters beneath the sea.



Dr. Shannon Bennett, the academy chief of science, said,"Biodiversity scientists estimate that we have discovered less than 10 percent of the species on our planet." Stressing that each species is crucial in terms of protecting the ecological balance of the planet, Bennett said: "Different species live together in rich networks that thrive on complexity whether we can see it or not. Even the tiniest organism can be beautiful and important."