Coalition jets strike Daesh targets in Al-Bab in first air operation in a long time

The U.S.-led international coalition struck Daesh targets in northern Syria's al-Bab province with warplanes for the first time in a long while.

As part of target-coordination efforts conducted with the Coalition, British Tornado fighter jets struck and destroyed Daesh targets in the Bzagah region around 3:30 p.m., a Turkish military source said Wednesday.



Menawhile the military also said that Russian warplanes had carried out air strikes on Tuesday on Daesh targets south of Syria's al-Bab in coordination with Turkey.