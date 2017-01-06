Apple to invest $1B in SoftBank tech fund

Apple revealed Wednesday that it is pouring $1 billion in what is now the world's largest technology investment fund, International tech giants Qualcomm and Foxconn also announced this week that they are joining the project, tentatively called the Vision Fund, as well as billionaire Oracle founder Larry Ellison.



The outpouring of support allowed the Vision Fund, initiated by Japan's SoftBank Group in October to reach its $100 billion weeks ahead of schedule. The fund has earned the praise of President-elect Donald Trump. Masayoshi Son, the founder of SoftBank, has been actively courting Trump's interest for weeks. Last month, Son visited Trump Tower in New York City and pledged to invest $50 billion from the fund into American tech companies with the overall goal of creating some 50,000 jobs.



Apple has some $200 billion reserved for strategic investments and has not been shy in providing funding for companies across the world, including some that directly compete with American firms.