Software giant Oracle to set up three hubs in Turkey

Oracle, the world's second-largest software company after Microsoft, will set up nine data centers in Turkey, the U.S. and the U.K.



Many European retail giants, headed by personal care products, have recently decided to leave Turkey. While British TopShop, German Douglas and Dutch C & A lead the way among the aforementioned world giants, the finance and technology firms led by Korean, Japanese and Chinese companies, on the other hand, are making new investment decisions in Turkey, including Oracle, one of the most important software companies in the world.



Oracle, the world's second largest software company after Microsoft, has launched new projects to set up nine data centers in Turkey, the United States and the United Kingdom, reports Dünya daily. The company's 2017 investment projection was announced by Oracle CEO Mark Hurd in New York. CEO Mark Hurd, who previously chaired the Oracle Corporation, said investments in the field of global cloud technology will be launched this year.



According to Hurd, the company will focus on three new locations in 2017. While the three centers to be opened in the U.S. will be in the Reston region of Virginia, three other hubs in Britain will open in the capital of London.



Centers are close but independent of each otherThe locations of the three centers in Turkey have not been specified yet. However, it has been reported that the centers will be a few kilometers away from each other but will operate completely independent of one another. With the addition of these centers, the number of networks in Oracle's global operation will reach 26.



In 2018, the software giant's global expansion will be towards the Asia-Pacific (APAC), North American and the Middle Eastern regions. According to Deepak Patil, vice president of product development in Oracle, these investments mean the realization of the commitments made for the leadership of the engineering and capital investments for the global cloud platform.



In last November, Turkcell and Oracle made a strategic-cooperative decision, which led to the establishment of a new data center.



A software giant with 136,000 employeesThe fact that U.S.-based Oracle,the world's biggest software company after Microsoft with a turnover of $37 billion and 136,000 employees, will set up three cloud technology-oriented data centers in Turkey is very important for the country, both in this economic environment and in the same investment geography as the U.S. and the U.K. It should be noted that shares of Oracle, which was founded in 1977, are traded on the U.S. stock market. Oracle's founder Larry Ellison holds the title of the world's seventh richest person with his personal wealth of $48.4 billion.