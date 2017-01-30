Turkish researchers develop self-healing material, aim aviation, defense industries

Researchers from Gebze Technical University (GTÜ) in northwestern Turkey have developed a polymeric material that can self-heal by up to 95 percent for a project supported by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK).

The self-healing polymeric material, developed within the scope of the project conducted by GTÜ Materials Science and Engineering Department, aims to prevent risks occurring and losses, particularly in the fields of defense and electronics industries.

Project manager, GTÜ Materials Science and Engineering Department lecturer Assistant Prof. Dr. İlke Anaç said that damages and mistakes are inevitable during material applications.

Anaç asserted that when a material is damaged it is either impossible or too expensive to heal the piece. But through self-healing polymers, it is now possible to prevent these risks.

She stated that, with this new technology application, materials can be used much longer and the cost of materials would be reduced.

It is possible to avoid leaks in aircraft fuel tanks

Anaç noted if the material they developed is commercialized, it could be beneficial in many fields.

"I am thinking of the defense industry in particular. Aircraft fuel tanks have one thin layer of polymer film. In case of damages, leaks are unavoidable. If self-healing polymer films are used, we can reduce fuel leaks," said Anaç.

She added that the material can also avoid cracks in smartphone screens, which usually occur from smaller cracks that go unnoticed.