Turkey issued over 16 million online visas since 2013

More than 16 million foreigners were issued with online Turkish visas between April 2013 and Jan. 1, 2017, since a new electronic system was launched, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

Turkey collected over $355.3 million in visa fees from people hoping to travel to Turkey during this period.

The country received 18,452,733 "e-visa" applications, out of which 87.79 percent (16,199,968) were issued visas with an average of 17,000 per day.

The largest number of online visas were given out to people from the U.K. (4.6 million), followed by Iraq (around 2 million) and the Netherlands (1.8 million) within the same timeframe.

The highest number of visas issued in a day was on July 13, 2015, when 46,747 visas were given.

Visitors can obtain Turkish visas via the website "www.evisa.gov.tr" in about three minutes, according to the ministry.

The electronic visa system (e-visa) eliminates the need for queues at Turkish embassies, consulates, border gates and airports around the world.

Applicants obtain their visas electronically after entering the required information and making an online payment using credit cards.