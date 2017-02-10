Citizens of Turkey and Ukraine to enjoy passport-free travel, FM Çavuşoğlu says

Citizens of Turkey and Ukraine will be able to travel without passports soon, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Sergiy Kyslytsya on Friday.



Çavuşoğlu said that the number of Ukrainian tourists to Turkey has increased by 50 percent last year, and both countries aim to increase this number. In this regard, both countries have been working on passport-free travel and aim to ensure it is ready for implementation by the summer.



Turkish and Ukrainian citizens will be able to travel by using identity cards only.



