4.1 magnitude temblor hits eastern Turkey

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook eastern Van province Saturday, the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute of Boğaziçi University has announced. .

There are no reports of casualties or injuries following the earthquake.

The epicenter of the quake was reported to be Lake Van, occurring at 03:21 p.m. local time (12:21 p.m. GMT), at an undersea depth of 5 kilometers.

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake that hit Van on Oct. 23, 2011, caused great destruction in the city. 604 people were killed and over 4,000 people were reported wounded.

Turkey is a seismically active region including the major Northern Anatolia Fault (NAF), where the Anatolian and Eurasian plates meet. The NAF, a strike-slip fault formed as the Anatolian plate is being pushed northwestwards by the Arabian plate, and has produced devastating earthquakes throughout the history. The Anatolian Plate's movement into the West towards Greece also produces significant earthquakes in the Aegean Sea and western Turkey.