Religious leaders in Hatay urge solidarity, say 'terror has no religion'

Prominent leaders of various religions based in Turkey's southern Hatay province continue to condemn all types of terrorist attacks and call for nationwide peace and solidarity. Hatay, bordering Syria, is a symbol of Anatolia's cradle of civilizations, where mosques, synagogues and churches and their believers have coexisted and operated peacefully for thousands of years.



"Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance, which our prophet [Mohammed] brought forth 1,400 years ago. Whoever kills an individual unjustly, it is as though he has killed all humanity. And whoever saves a life, it is as though he had saved all humanity," Mufti Hamdi Kavillioğlu this week told Anadolu Agency, reciting a hadith-teaching-of the Prophet Mohammed. "Therefore, I condemn all types of terrorism."



He said Hatay is a center of tolerance where Sunni Muslims and Alevis, various Christian sects, as well as Jews have been living in peace for centuries without any religious or ethnic discrimination. "Whatever a person's beliefs or lifestyle, Islam teaches that all lives are blessed. Terrorism has no language, religion, or ethnicity."



Saul Cenudioğlu, the head of Hatay's Jewish Community Foundation, also condemned all types of terrorism, saying that all faiths forbid terrorism. "Our spaces for prayers might be different. We pray at the synagogue, Christians pray at the church, and Muslims at the mosque, but the source of our prayers is the same: we all believe in one God," Cenudioğlu told Anadolu Agency.



"No religion says 'kill.' Saying 'Allahu Akbar" [God is great] and then killing someone doesn't belong to any religion. Those [terrorists] who do it belong to no religion, they are not human beings."



Cenudioğlu also called for unity in Turkey, and wished peace for the entire world.



Fadi Hurigilm, head of the eastern Orthodox Church Foundation in the town of Antakya (ancient Antioch), which is within the province of Hatay, also condemned terror attacks, saying such malicious acts will never be able to shake the solidarity in Turkey. "Although the colors of our eyes may differ, the colors of our tears are the same. If anything happens to anyone, we all cry and share the same pain," he said. The multi-faith condemnations of terror and calls for peace come amid Turkey's fierce struggle against various terrorist groups both at home and abroad.



