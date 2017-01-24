Smugglers captured trying to sell ancient artifacts

The gendarmerie in İzmir arrested two suspected smugglers on Sunday for illegal possession of ancient artifacts.



One of the suspects, with the initials S.D. was apprehended at his house, where a total of 11 ancient artifacts, including a statue of the Greek goddess of Demeter, Byzantine and Roman coins and seals were discovered.



Detailed photographs of another 43 articles were also found.



Upon receiving new information from S.D., police carried out a surprise raid at his accomplice M.A.'s house and discovered 26 stone artifacts, 20 ancient coins and tools for digging.



The artifacts recovered by the gendarmerie were reportedly worth more than TL 2 million ($529,857).