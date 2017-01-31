Turkey’s population reaches almost 80 million

The Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat) released on Tuesday the results of address-based population registers, which reveal that Turkey's population reached 79.814 million at of the end of 2016.

A population increase of 1.07 million was recorded in 2016, compared to the previous year. The annual population growth has been assessed as being 13.5 percent in 2016, compared to 13.4 percent in 2015.

The ratio of male population to female population appeared to be in favour of male population, with 40.04 million, representing 50.2 percent of the population, whereas the female population amounted to 39.77 million people, or 49.8 percent of the overall population.

Istanbul, the most crowded province of Turkey, had a population of 14.8 million in 2016, a 1-percent rise compared to the previous year.

Istanbul was followed by Ankara, which had over 5 million inhabitants, as the most populated province in Turkey. Izmir, Antalya, and Bursa followed Ankara.

On the other hand, the eastern Tunceli province was the least populated province of Turkey, with a total population of slightly over 82,000.

Turkstat reported the median age in Turkey as being 31.4 in 2016, up from 31 in 2015. Men, with a median age of 30.8, were revealed on average to be younger than women, whose median age was 32. The northern Sinop province had the highest median age in 2016, at 39.6.

The number of people living per square kilometer was 104 in 2016, up from 102 in 2015.

The population of working-age persons, categorized as being aged between 15-64, was 68 percent in 2018, a 1.6 percent-rise compared to 2015.