2 Magnitude 5.3 earthquakes shake Turkey's western Çanakkale province

Two magnitude 5.3 earthquakes struck the Aegean Sea near Turkey's western Çanakkale province on Monday morning, causing minor damage.

The first earthquake was recorded at 6:51 a.m. local time at a depth of 5.5 kilometers below the surface, according to Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute, while the second one was recorded at 13:58 local time.

It was felt in the neighboring Muğla, Aydın, Izmir, Bursa and Tekirdağ provinces, reports said.

No injuries or casualties have been reported, but the earthquake caused minor damage to buildings.