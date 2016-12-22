PKK assassination attempt against Şırnak's appointed administrator prevented

Intelligence forces have thwarted a PKK assassination plot targeting a newly appointed administrator of the southeastern provincial municipality of Şırnak, Turan Bedirhanoğlu, who previously served as deputy governor of the province.



Reports indicated that two PKK suicide bombers, one of whom one was identified as Şehmus Uğur (who was using the alias Bostan Besta), previously arrived in Şırnak in attempts to carry out the assassination plot against the administrator, who was appointed to replace the province's former mayor, Serhat Kadırhan.



The terrorists had also planned to target Şırnak Counterterror Branch Chief Hacı Murat Dinçer. However, the plot was thwarted by officials before militants could attack, with Dinçer and his team of special forces preventing the attack on the Şırnak Governorate building was prevented.



During the clash with terrorists, one police officer was slightly wounded. While one terrorist was caught after being wounded in clashes. An operation has been launched to catch the other perpetrator.



Recently, PKK terrorists have been attacking politicians as well as administrators appointed to municipalities after the mayors of those municipalities were discharged for alleged PKK terror links.



The PKK is recognized as a terror organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. The group resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July of last year.



Since then, PKK terrorist attacks have left more than 600 security personnel dead and also claimed the lives of countless civilians, including women and children, while more than 7,000 PKK terrorists have been killed in military operations.