32 Daesh terrorists killed, 140 targets hit in northern Syria’s al-Bab by Turkish military

Some 32 Daesh terrorist have been killed and 140 targets belonging to terrorists have been hit in nothern Syria's al-Bab on the 136th day of Operation Euphrates Shield, the Turkish military said on Friday.

Shelters, defensive positions, command and control buildings, weapons and vehicles were destroyed, as 119 identified Daesh targets were hit by artillery.

Another 21 Daesh targets were hit by Turkish warplanes in al-Bab and Bzagah destroying shelters, headquarters, control points, weapons and vehicles.

16 improvised explosive devices left in the areas cleared of the Daesh terrorist organization were destroyed by explosive ordnance disposal teams of Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters in the region.

The Turkish military continues to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the area, the statement added.

Ankara has been pushing southward, supporting FSA forces as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, which was first launched on Aug. 24, to clear Daesh from Turkey's southern borders and form a 5,000-square-meter terror-free zone comprising the towns of al-Bab, al-Rai, Azaz, Jarablus and Manbij.

The terror-free area will ensure security for Turkey's southern border with Syria, while providing a safe shelter for locals in the region, which would stop the mass influx of refugees coming into Turkey