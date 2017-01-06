Over 6,000 personnel dismissed under new statutory decrees

More than 6,000 personnel working in the military, the justice ministry and other public institutions, including academics, have been dismissed over their suspected involvement with the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Under three statutory decrees issued late Friday, 2,687 personnel in the police department, 1,699 in the Ministry of Justice, 838 in the Ministry of Heath, 649 academics and 313 soldiers in the Land and Naval Forces Command have been dismissed.

Additionally, 83 associations and foundations have been shut down, while 11 newspapers which were closed as part of terror probes have been reopened.

They also stated that individuals overseas who are being sought by the Turkish authorities might have their citizenship removed if they fail to return within three months.



Some 120,000 people have been suspended or dismissed since the coup, although thousands of them have since been restored to their posts. More than 41,000 have been jailed pending trial out of 100,000 who have faced investigation.



Parliament, dominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), voted this week to extend emergency rule by another three months in a move the government said was needed to sustain the fight against terrorism, including measures against members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) led by Fetullah Gülen, who lives in a self-imposed exile in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.



Turkey accuses Gülen and his FETÖ network of being behind the July 15 coup attempt.



Emergency rule enables the government to bypass parliament in enacting new laws and to limit or suspend rights and freedoms when deemed necessary. It was imposed after the attempted coup and then extended for a second three-month period in October.

Friday's decrees also give state-appointed administrators the right to sell companies they take over. Hundreds of firms, many of them smaller provincial businesses, have been seized in the post-coup crackdown.

One of the decrees allows private security guards to carry guns under certain conditions at work, an apparent response to a shooting claimed by Daesh at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day in which 39 people were killed.