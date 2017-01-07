West punishes Turkey with terror, says former Russian general

Former Russian Intelligence General Alexander Gurov said that Western countries are punishing Turkey with terror tactics largely because of Ankara's rapprochement with Russia and its independent politics.



Speaking to the Sputnik news agency, Gurov pointed to the latest terror attacks in Istanbul and İzmir, saying the recent attacks are a "message" to Turkey, urging them to reconsider "with whom you are standing."



General Gurov said that "Today, Turkey is getting closer with Russia; especially in terms of the Middle East, which is bothersome to some world powers. Turkey and Russia are fighting against Daesh together in Syria, which is why Daesh is seeking revenge on Turkey. Furthermore, the West conveys its message to Turkey using this instrument [terrorism]. In this way, the West tries to discourage Turkey."



Daesh most recently claimed responsibility for the deadly attack at Istanbul's Reina nightclub on New Years' Eve and has claimed seven other attacks in Turkey which caused the deaths of more than a hundred people. According to figures from the Interior Ministry, in 2016 security forces detained 3,359 suspects while 1,313 of them, including 679 foreign nationals, were arrested due to links to Daesh. The ministry has also said that between 2011 and 2016 a total of 7,015 people including 2,712 foreign nationals were arrested for suspected links to Daesh, with 2,304 of those detained in custody.



Gurov went on to say that Ankara and the Kremlin should boost cooperative efforts in the counter-terrorism fight, arguing: "Turkey has experience fighting against terrorism. Russia has also gained significant experience over the past 20 years in its counter-terrorism fight, in terms of technology, methodology and investigative techniques, among other things. Terrorist organizations are a global threat; therefore, Europe must increase its level of cooperation with us. I think that [Europe] is not ready for this struggle," he said.