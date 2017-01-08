69 Daesh terrorists killed in 24 hours by Turkish military in northern Syria

69 Daesh terrorists have been killed by the Turkish military in the past 24 hours as part of Operation Euphrates Shield to clear the terrorists off the border in northern Syria, the military said on Sunday.

32 terrorists have been killed in clashes, the military said early Sunday, while it noted that a total of 37 terrorists were killed on Saturday evening, adding up to 69 terrorists in total.

According to the Turkish military, a total of 292 Daesh terrorist targets have been shelled, destroying shelters, defense positions, vehicles and command centers.

Meanwhile, Turkish jets carried out airstrikes in Bab, Bzagah, Suflaniyah and Kabr al-Mukri regions, destroying 18 buildings, five control points, three armed-laden vehicles, two headquarters and seven shelters.

A total of 2,817 improvised explosive devices have been destroyed by the Turkish Explosive Ordinance disposal teams since the beginning of the operation, the military added.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August 2016 to eliminate terrorist organizations along its border with Syria and support coalition forces.