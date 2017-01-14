Turkish-Iranian cooperation can defeat terrorism, Rouhani says

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that Iran and Turkey can defeat terrorism with the cooperation of the two countries.



President Rouhani called his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and expressed his condolences for those who lost their lives in the recent string of terror attacks in Turkey.



The two leaders also discussed the recent developments in the region during the phone call.



"We must continue our efforts to maintain the cease-fire in Syria. The cooperation between Russia, Turkey and Iran is vital for the peace and stability of the region," Rouhani said.



He also touched upon the Astana talks, saying the cooperation between Turkey and Iran is a sign of hope for the future of Syria.



During the conversation, President Erdoğan also expressed his condolences to Rouhani for the death of former President Hashimi Rafsanjani.