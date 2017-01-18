17 Daesh terrorists killed in operations across northern Syria

A total of 17 Daesh members have been killed in operations carried out on the 148th day of the Operation Euphrates Shield, launched by the Turkey and Syrian moderate opposition forces on Aug. 24, 2016, a statement released by the Turkish military reported on Wednesday.

The release said 137 identified Daesh terrorist targets were hit, between Jan. 17, 7:00 a.m. (GMT 4:00 a.m.) until Jan. 18, 7:00 a.m. at local time, by land and by air.

Turkish jets and armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) bombarded eight Daesh targets in al-Bab and Suflaniyah. Six hideouts, one building used as headquarters, and one bomb-laden vehicle were destroyed in the aerial attacks, the statement added.

Four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were destroyed by explosive ordinance teams over the span of 24 hours, adding up to a total of 2,945 since the beginning of the operation, while 43 mines were detonated.

Turkey launched the Operation Euphrates Shield in late August to eliminate the terror threats coming from Syria, and to wipe out burgeoning terrorist groups occupying large swathes of the Syrian territory.

The Free Syrian Army (FSA), representing the legitimate, moderate Syrian opposition forces, are participating in the Operation on the side of Turkish forces.

Ankara has already vowed that Operation Euphrates Shield will continue in Manbij and Afrin, which are both held by the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), after al-Bab is liberated from Daesh.